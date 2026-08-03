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Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Inseego logo with Technology background
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Key Points

  • Analysts have a consensus “Hold” rating on Inseego, with one sell, two hold, one buy and one strong-buy rating. The average 12-month price target is $18.50.
  • Inseego reported quarterly EPS of -$0.06, beating the consensus estimate of -$0.15, while revenue of $34.34 million slightly missed expectations of $34.53 million.
  • Shares opened at $7.03, well below the $18.50 consensus target, with a market capitalization of $114.45 million; institutional investors own 34.20% of the stock.
  • Interested in Inseego? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

INSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Inseego in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Inseego from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on INSG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inseego

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Inseego by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,870 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Inseego by 3,087.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,057 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company's stock.

Inseego Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $7.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.70. The firm's fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. Inseego has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $21.90.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.53 million. Inseego had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Inseego will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inseego Corp is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in 5G and intelligent Internet of Things (IoT) device-to-cloud solutions. The company develops hardware and software platforms designed to connect devices, vehicles and remote locations to high-speed wireless networks. Its core offerings include mobile hotspots, fixed wireless access gateways and ruggedized routers optimized for enterprise, industrial and government applications.

Inseego's product portfolio encompasses 5G MiFi® mobile hotspots, virtual network functions (VNFs) for network management, telematics devices for fleet tracking and asset monitoring, as well as a suite of cloud-native software for device lifecycle management and data analytics.

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Analyst Recommendations for Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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