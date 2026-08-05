Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $43.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million. Inseego had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%.

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Inseego Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INSG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.43. 513,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,072. The company's 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. Inseego has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Inseego from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Inseego

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inseego

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Inseego during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Inseego by 134.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,870 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 3,087.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,057 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company's stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in 5G and intelligent Internet of Things (IoT) device-to-cloud solutions. The company develops hardware and software platforms designed to connect devices, vehicles and remote locations to high-speed wireless networks. Its core offerings include mobile hotspots, fixed wireless access gateways and ruggedized routers optimized for enterprise, industrial and government applications.

Inseego's product portfolio encompasses 5G MiFi® mobile hotspots, virtual network functions (VNFs) for network management, telematics devices for fleet tracking and asset monitoring, as well as a suite of cloud-native software for device lifecycle management and data analytics.

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