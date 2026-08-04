Insider Buying: 3i Group (LON:III) Insider Buys £92,885.20 in Stock

3i Group (LON:III - Get Free Report) insider David Hutchison bought 3,181 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,920 per share, for a total transaction of £92,885.20.

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3i Group Price Performance

Shares of 3i Group stock traded up GBX 39 on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,906. 101,602,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,105,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 131.80. The firm has a market cap of £29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's 50 day moving average is GBX 2,472.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,743.47. 3i Group has a one year low of GBX 1,825 and a one year high of GBX 4,497.

3i Group (LON:III - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 539.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 3i Group had a net margin of 1,236.92% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of GBX 549.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3i Group will post 622.7106227 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on III. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,600 target price on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,527 price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 3,601.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on III

About 3i Group

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America. We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets. As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach. We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

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