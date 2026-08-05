Insider Buying: CAMP4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAMP) CFO Buys $10,809.15 in Stock

CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:CAMP - Get Free Report) CFO Kelly Gold bought 6,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $10,809.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 74,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $122,806.20. This trade represents a 9.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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CAMP4 Therapeutics Price Performance

CAMP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.01. 86,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,472. CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $208.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.22. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31.

CAMP4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAMP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter. CAMP4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 194.74% and a negative net margin of 2,193.72%. On average, research analysts predict that CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CAMP4 Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,307,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $38,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,666 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,246,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $26,031,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,938,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,181,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $13,374,000 after buying an additional 220,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in CAMP4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,497,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAMP. Chardan Capital set a $6.50 price target on CAMP4 Therapeutics and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CAMP4 Therapeutics from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on CAMP4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research cut CAMP4 Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAMP4 Therapeutics

About CAMP4 Therapeutics

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products. It provides CalAmp Telematics Cloud platform, such as cloud-based application enablement and telematics service platforms that facilitate integration of its own applications, as well as those of third parties, through open application programming interfaces; and software as a service application, as well as provides tracking and monitoring services within fleet management, supply chain integrity, and international vehicle location.

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