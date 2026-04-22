Insider Buying: Cranswick (LON:CWK) Insider Buys 3 Shares of Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK - Get Free Report) insider Christopher Aldersley purchased 3 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,400 per share, with a total value of £162.

Christopher Aldersley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Christopher Aldersley bought 3 shares of Cranswick stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,170 per share, with a total value of £155.10.

On Monday, February 23rd, Christopher Aldersley bought 2 shares of Cranswick stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,390 per share, with a total value of £107.80.

Get Cranswick alerts: Sign Up

Cranswick Stock Performance

LON:CWK remained flat at GBX 5,360 during trading hours on Wednesday. 67,438 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,411. Cranswick plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4,805 and a 1 year high of GBX 5,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of £2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,288.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,123.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 5,770 price target on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cranswick has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 5,790.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CWK

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick is a leading and innovative supplier of premium, fresh and added-value food products with revenues of more than £2.7 billion. The business employs over 15,400 people and operates from 23 well-invested, highly efficient facilities in the UK. Cranswick was formed in the early 1970s by farmers in East Yorkshire to produce animal feed and has since evolved into a business which produces a range of high-quality, predominantly fresh food, including fresh pork, poultry, convenience, gourmet products and pet food.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cranswick, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cranswick wasn't on the list.

While Cranswick currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here