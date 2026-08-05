Insider Buying: DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Major Shareholder Acquires $19,480.00 in Stock

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $19,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 2,171,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,573,573.55. The trade was a 0.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mink Brook Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 1,049 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $5,077.16.

On Friday, July 31st, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 441 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $2,143.26.

On Thursday, July 30th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 7,944 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,402.24.

On Monday, July 27th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 10 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50.90.

On Friday, July 24th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 391 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $1,994.10.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 79 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $402.90.

On Monday, July 13th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 4,407 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $22,431.63.

On Thursday, July 9th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 5,000 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 2,275 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $11,693.50.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 5,000 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00.

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DLH Stock Performance

DLHC stock remained flat at $4.84 during midday trading on Wednesday. 11,116 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,859. The company's 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.47. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.99). DLH had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.00 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLHC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of DLH in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research upgraded DLH from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of DLH in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, DLH currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on DLH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLH

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in DLH by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,679 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DLH by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,618 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in DLH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,609 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company's stock.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. NASDAQ: DLHC is a provider of mission-driven professional services primarily to federal government agencies and select commercial clients. The company designs and delivers tailored solutions across a range of critical mission areas, including program and project management, consulting, technical assistance, and administrative support. Through its Healthcare Solutions offerings, DLH also specializes in supporting clinical and allied health staffing needs for federal health agencies and health systems.

Operating under its Federal Solutions segment, DLH partners with agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

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