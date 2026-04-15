Insider Buying: Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Insider Buys 232 Shares of Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS - Get Free Report) insider Ije Nwokori bought 232 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 65 per share, for a total transaction of £150.80.

Ije Nwokori also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 11th, Ije Nwokori bought 219 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 69 per share, for a total transaction of £151.11.

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Dr. Martens Trading Down 0.7%

LON DOCS opened at GBX 65.32 on Wednesday. Dr. Martens plc has a 12 month low of GBX 49.53 and a 12 month high of GBX 100.87. The stock has a market cap of £631.43 million, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.24. The stock's fifty day moving average price is GBX 65.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 75.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Martens currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 6,000.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DOCS

About Dr. Martens

Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history. It operates in over 60 countries and employs over 3,650 people worldwide. Its operations are split across both Direct-to-Consumer and wholesale channels, and in addition to its world-renowned “1460” boot its product segments span shoes including the 1461 shoe and Adrian loafer, sandals including the Zebzag mule, Kids ranges, as well as a growing line of bags and accessories. The Company successfully listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 29 January 2021 (DOCS.L) and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

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