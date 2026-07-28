Insider Buying: Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Major Shareholder Buys $819,200.00 in Stock

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $819,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,700,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $157,696,000. The trade was a 0.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aqua Capital, Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 60,000 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,201,200.00.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 60,000 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $1,215,000.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 40,000 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $826,800.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 20,000 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $406,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 40,000 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $832,400.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 40,000 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $844,000.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 40,000 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $861,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 35,686 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $658,049.84.

On Monday, June 1st, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 38,006 shares of Energizer stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $692,089.26.

On Thursday, May 21st, Aqua Capital, Ltd. purchased 43,380 shares of Energizer stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $729,217.80.

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Energizer Trading Up 4.4%

Energizer stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.96. The company's stock had a trading volume of 265,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $643.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.92 million. Energizer had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 144.22%. The business's revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Energizer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Energizer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Energizer from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Energizer from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Energizer in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Energizer by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,479 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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