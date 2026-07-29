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Insider Buying: Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK) Director Acquires 989 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Equity Bancshares logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Director Lisa Ann Schlehuber bought 989 shares of Equity Bancshares at an average price of $50.98, investing approximately $50,419 and increasing her direct ownership by 89.66%.
  • Equity Bancshares shares fell 0.8% to $50.59, while the company’s latest quarterly earnings of $1.41 per share exceeded analysts’ $1.24 consensus estimate.
  • Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating, with an average price target of $54.17; the company also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, yielding about 1.4%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Equity Bancshares.

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:EQBK - Get Free Report) Director Lisa Ann Schlehuber acquired 989 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,419.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at $106,650.16. The trade was a 89.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Equity Bancshares Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:EQBK traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.59. The company had a trading volume of 148,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,485. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $51.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.26%.The firm had revenue of $81.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Equity Bancshares's payout ratio is presently 43.11%.

Institutional Trading of Equity Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 972 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Equity Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 233.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,925 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,189 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Equity Bancshares from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Equity Bank, a regional financial services provider headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. As a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EQBK, Equity Bancshares operates a network of branches and lending offices across Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Illinois and Colorado. Its geographic footprint spans both urban and rural markets, reflecting a focus on supporting small businesses, agricultural enterprises and individual consumers throughout the Midwest.

The company's core business activities encompass a full spectrum of commercial and consumer banking services.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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