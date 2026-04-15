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Insider Buying: Essentra (LON:ESNT) Insider Buys 17,483 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Essentra logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Insider purchase: Essentra director Scott Fawcett bought 17,483 shares on April 15 at GBX 86 each (≈£15,035), after selling 21,279 shares on April 7 at GBX 90 (≈£19,151).
  • Analyst consensus: Four analysts rate the stock Buy and one rates Hold, giving a MarketBeat consensus of "Moderate Buy" with an average target price of GBX 150.
  • Stock context: Shares opened at GBX 86.20, trading below the 50‑ and 200‑day SMAs (~GBX 97.8 and GBX 99.5); market cap is ~£245m with a high PE of 123.14 and a 12‑month range of GBX 83.30–123.80.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Essentra.

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT - Get Free Report) insider Scott Fawcett purchased 17,483 shares of Essentra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 per share, for a total transaction of £15,035.38.

Scott Fawcett also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 7th, Scott Fawcett sold 21,279 shares of Essentra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90, for a total value of £19,151.10.

Essentra Stock Performance

Shares of ESNT stock opened at GBX 86.20 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 97.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 99.52. The company has a market cap of £245.11 million, a PE ratio of 123.14, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67. Essentra plc has a 12-month low of GBX 83.30 and a 12-month high of GBX 123.80.

Essentra (LON:ESNT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Essentra had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 0.70%. Analysts expect that Essentra plc will post 524.137931 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESNT. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 160 target price on shares of Essentra in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Essentra to GBX 130 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 130 target price on shares of Essentra in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Essentra from GBX 150 to GBX 100 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essentra presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 150.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESNT

Essentra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essentra plc is a leading global provider of essential components and solutions, focusing on the manufacture and distribution of plastic injection moulded, vinyl dip moulded and metal items. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Essentra's global network extends to 28 countries worldwide and includes c.3,000 employees, 14 manufacturing facilities, 26 distribution centres and 37 sales & service centres serving c.64,000 customers with a rapid supply of low cost but essential products for a variety of applications in industries such as equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, medical and renewable energy.

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