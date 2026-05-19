Insider Buying: Fold (NASDAQ:FLD) Director Buys 8,500 Shares of Stock

Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLD - Get Free Report) Director Bracebridge Young, Jr. purchased 8,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $10,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,100 shares in the company, valued at $49,724. This trade represents a 26.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

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Fold Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of FLD stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 45,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,793. Fold Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06.

Fold (NASDAQ:FLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.43). Fold had a negative net margin of 164.63% and a negative return on equity of 90.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Fold Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Fold

Here are the key news stories impacting Fold this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Fold from $2.00 to $1.70 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Fold from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Northland Securities set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Fold in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fold from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Fold in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $2.73.

View Our Latest Report on Fold

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fold by 650.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,775,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $749,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fold by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fold Company Profile

Fold, trading under the ticker FLD on the NASDAQ, is a financial technology company specializing in bitcoin rewards and cryptocurrency-based consumer products. The company's core offering enables users to earn bitcoin on everyday purchases through a prepaid Visa debit card, converting traditional currency transactions into bitcoin rewards at no extra cost. By partnering with major payment networks and merchant platforms, Fold aims to bridge the gap between mainstream spending and digital asset adoption.

Beyond the debit card, Fold offers a mobile application that integrates with the Bitcoin Lightning Network to facilitate faster and more cost-efficient transactions.

See Also

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