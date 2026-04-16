Insider Buying: Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Insider Acquires 101 Shares of Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG - Get Free Report) insider Katerina Patmore bought 101 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 150 per share, with a total value of £151.50.

Katerina Patmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Katerina Patmore purchased 89 shares of Harworth Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 167 per share, for a total transaction of £148.63.

On Monday, February 16th, Katerina Patmore purchased 94 shares of Harworth Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 per share, for a total transaction of £151.34.

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Harworth Group Trading Up 1.4%

HWG traded up GBX 2 during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 148. 735,248 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,560. Harworth Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 141.39 and a 1 year high of GBX 190.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 160.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 162.78. The firm has a market cap of £480.69 million, a P/E ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 457.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.93.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 2.90 EPS for the quarter. Harworth Group had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 1.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Harworth Group plc will post 15.3212521 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HWG shares. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 215 target price on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Harworth Group from GBX 201 to GBX 202 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 209.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Harworth Group

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments. Visit www.harworthgroup.com for further information.

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