Insider Buying: Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Major Shareholder Buys 4,634 Shares of Stock

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN - Get Free Report) major shareholder Hartree Partners, Lp acquired 4,634 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,757.66. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 4,975,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,805,856.64. This represents a 0.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hartree Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Hartree Partners, Lp purchased 600 shares of Hudson Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $3,594.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Hartree Partners, Lp bought 271,302 shares of Hudson Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,619,672.94.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Hartree Partners, Lp bought 288,111 shares of Hudson Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $1,694,092.68.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Hartree Partners, Lp purchased 204,789 shares of Hudson Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,163,201.52.

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Hudson Technologies Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.44. 888,570 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,913. The stock has a market cap of $270.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 5.66%.The company had revenue of $60.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HDSN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 248.4% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 628,341 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 447,987 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 270.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 465,130 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 339,543 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 53,751.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 269,256 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 268,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,058,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc is a U.S.-based provider of refrigerant management and sustainability solutions, specializing in the recovery, reclamation and recycling of refrigerant gases. The company's core business centers on collecting used refrigerants—such as CFCs, HCFCs and HFCs—from industrial, commercial and institutional customers, processing them in certified reclamation facilities and returning material that meets industry purity standards.

Headquartered in Purchase, New York, Hudson Technologies operates a network of reclamation centers across the continental United States.

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