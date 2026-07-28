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Insider Buying: Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Major Shareholder Purchases $285,770.92 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Hudson Technologies logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hartree Partners purchased 47,708 Hudson Technologies shares for $285,770.92 at an average price of $5.99, increasing its ownership by 0.96% to 5.04 million shares. The major shareholder has also made several additional purchases since late June.
  • Hudson Technologies shares fell 0.9% to $6.19, while the company’s latest quarterly EPS of $0.01 missed analysts’ $0.05 estimate despite revenue of $60.15 million exceeding expectations.
  • Analysts maintain an overall “Hold” rating, with an average price target of $8.88; institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company.
  • Interested in Hudson Technologies? Here are five stocks we like better.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN - Get Free Report) major shareholder Hartree Partners, Lp bought 47,708 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $285,770.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 5,042,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,202,095.14. This trade represents a 0.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hartree Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 20th, Hartree Partners, Lp purchased 17,842 shares of Hudson Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $106,873.58.
  • On Tuesday, July 7th, Hartree Partners, Lp purchased 600 shares of Hudson Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,594.00.
  • On Monday, July 6th, Hartree Partners, Lp purchased 4,634 shares of Hudson Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,757.66.
  • On Thursday, July 2nd, Hartree Partners, Lp acquired 271,302 shares of Hudson Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,619,672.94.
  • On Wednesday, July 1st, Hartree Partners, Lp acquired 288,111 shares of Hudson Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $1,694,092.68.
  • On Tuesday, June 30th, Hartree Partners, Lp bought 204,789 shares of Hudson Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $1,163,201.52.

Hudson Technologies Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ HDSN traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $6.19. 117,126 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,244. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $260.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.78. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $10.52.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $60.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 591,645 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 39,654 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,760 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 80,973 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,748 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 45,416 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Hudson Technologies from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hudson Technologies

About Hudson Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc is a U.S.-based provider of refrigerant management and sustainability solutions, specializing in the recovery, reclamation and recycling of refrigerant gases. The company's core business centers on collecting used refrigerants—such as CFCs, HCFCs and HFCs—from industrial, commercial and institutional customers, processing them in certified reclamation facilities and returning material that meets industry purity standards.

Headquartered in Purchase, New York, Hudson Technologies operates a network of reclamation centers across the continental United States.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN)

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