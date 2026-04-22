Insider Buying: IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Insider Purchases 44 Shares of Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP - Get Free Report) insider Alexander Scott acquired 44 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 341 per share, with a total value of £150.04.

Alexander Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Alexander Scott purchased 49 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 304 per share, with a total value of £148.96.

On Monday, February 23rd, Alexander Scott purchased 47 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 318 per share, with a total value of £149.46.

On Friday, January 30th, Alexander Scott purchased 413 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 356 per share, with a total value of £1,470.28.

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IntegraFin Price Performance

LON IHP traded down GBX 5.70 on Wednesday, reaching GBX 342.30. 1,079,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,165. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 318.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 341.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.29. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 281.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 397.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IHP. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 360 price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 450 price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 419.

Get Our Latest Report on IHP

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

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