Insider Buying: Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) CFO Acquires 375 Shares of Stock

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) CFO Mimi Carsley purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.12 per share, with a total value of $50,295.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $805,658.84. This represents a 6.66% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

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Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 5.2%

NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $7.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,265,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,445. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.36 and a 1 year high of $193.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $615.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 20.64%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $161.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Jack Henry & Associates from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jack Henry & Associates

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,103,290 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $611,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,140 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,800,777 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $268,190,000 after buying an additional 155,616 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,415,221 shares of the technology company's stock worth $258,250,000 after buying an additional 66,633 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,350,393 shares of the technology company's stock worth $246,420,000 after buying an additional 831,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,911.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,111,632 shares of the technology company's stock worth $165,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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