Insider Buying: Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Insider Buys 124 Shares of Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT - Get Free Report) insider Francis Van Parys purchased 124 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 121 per share, for a total transaction of £150.04.

Francis Van Parys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Francis Van Parys acquired 121 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 124 per share, for a total transaction of £150.04.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Francis Van Parys acquired 133 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 per share, with a total value of £150.29.

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Oxford Nanopore Technologies Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock traded up GBX 1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 117.41. 71,752,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,785,396. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.92. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 1 year low of GBX 95.61 and a 1 year high of GBX 224.80. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 123.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 127.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Oxford Nanopore Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 230 to GBX 220 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 153 price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 225 target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Nanopore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 212.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ONT

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

Oxford Nanopore Technologies' goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere. The Group has developed a new generation of nanopore-based sensing technology that is currently used for real-time, high-performance, accessible, and scalable analysis of DNA and RNA. The technology is used in more than 125 countries, to understand the biology of humans, plants, animals, bacteria, viruses and environments as well as to understand diseases such as cancer.

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