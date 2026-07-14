Go Pro
→ Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned. (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Insider Buying: Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Insider Buys 124 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Oxford Nanopore Technologies logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider Francis Van Parys bought 124 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies on July 14 at GBX 121 per share, totaling about £150.04. This follows two smaller recent purchases in June and May.
  • The stock rose 1.2% on Tuesday to GBX 117.41, with trading volume far above average. Oxford Nanopore has a market value of about £1.15 billion and trades below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Analysts remain cautiously positive overall, with four Buy ratings and one Hold giving the company a consensus “Moderate Buy.” The average price target is GBX 212.60, though some firms have recently trimmed their targets.
  • Five stocks we like better than Oxford Nanopore Technologies.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT - Get Free Report) insider Francis Van Parys purchased 124 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 121 per share, for a total transaction of £150.04.

Francis Van Parys also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 12th, Francis Van Parys acquired 121 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 124 per share, for a total transaction of £150.04.
  • On Wednesday, May 13th, Francis Van Parys acquired 133 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 per share, with a total value of £150.29.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock traded up GBX 1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 117.41. 71,752,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,785,396. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.92. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 1 year low of GBX 95.61 and a 1 year high of GBX 224.80. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 123.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 127.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Oxford Nanopore Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 230 to GBX 220 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 153 price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 225 target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Nanopore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 212.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ONT

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies' goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere. The Group has developed a new generation of nanopore-based sensing technology that is currently used for real-time, high-performance, accessible, and scalable analysis of DNA and RNA. The technology is used in more than 125 countries, to understand the biology of humans, plants, animals, bacteria, viruses and environments as well as to understand diseases such as cancer.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Oxford Nanopore Technologies Right Now?

Before you consider Oxford Nanopore Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oxford Nanopore Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Oxford Nanopore Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
DOJ Admits It In Court—Your Cash Can Be Seized Without Warning
DOJ Admits It In Court—Your Cash Can Be Seized Without Warning
From Priority Gold (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026

Recent Videos

Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines