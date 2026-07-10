Insider Buying: Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI - Get Free Report) Director Robert Jr. Baltera acquired 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 461,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,331.84. This represents a 5.72% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Jr. Baltera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Robert Jr. Baltera bought 20,000 shares of Palisade Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Robert Jr. Baltera bought 30,000 shares of Palisade Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $60,900.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Robert Jr. Baltera purchased 20,000 shares of Palisade Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Robert Jr. Baltera purchased 10,000 shares of Palisade Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Robert Jr. Baltera purchased 20,000 shares of Palisade Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00.

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Palisade Bio Trading Down 0.5%

Palisade Bio stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.96. 3,452,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,120,886. The firm has a market cap of $340.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.50. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. Palisade Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.85.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Palisade Bio, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Palisade Bio

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PALI. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter worth $28,318,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $26,896,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Palisade Bio by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,689,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,760,000 after buying an additional 149,118 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Palisade Bio by 7.4% during the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,276,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,984,000 after buying an additional 708,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $16,742,000. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PALI shares. Weiss Ratings raised Palisade Bio from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer set a $7.00 target price on Palisade Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Palisade Bio to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Palisade Bio in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Palisade Bio, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on pioneering localized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. The company leverages a proprietary prodrug platform designed to activate therapeutic agents selectively within the tumor microenvironment or sites of inflammation. Its core strategy centers on stimulating the innate immune system via toll‐like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonism to drive targeted immune responses while minimizing systemic exposure and toxicity.

The company’s lead product candidate, PDS0108, is an intratumoral TLR9 agonist prodrug currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors.

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