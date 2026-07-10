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Insider Buying: Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Director Buys 20,000 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
Palisade Bio logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Director Robert Jr. Baltera bought 20,000 shares of Palisade Bio at an average price of $1.99, spending $39,800 and increasing his stake by 4.8% to 436,904 shares.
  • Baltera has been actively buying shares on multiple recent days, including purchases of 25,000 shares on July 9 and 30,000 shares on July 7, signaling sustained insider confidence.
  • Palisade Bio recently missed earnings estimates, reporting a quarterly loss of $0.05 per share versus expectations of $0.04 loss, while analysts still maintain a consensus Buy rating on the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI - Get Free Report) Director Robert Jr. Baltera bought 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 436,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at $869,438.96. The trade was a 4.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Jr. Baltera also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 9th, Robert Jr. Baltera purchased 25,000 shares of Palisade Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 7th, Robert Jr. Baltera purchased 30,000 shares of Palisade Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,900.00.
  • On Monday, July 6th, Robert Jr. Baltera acquired 20,000 shares of Palisade Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00.
  • On Thursday, July 2nd, Robert Jr. Baltera acquired 10,000 shares of Palisade Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $19,800.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 1st, Robert Jr. Baltera acquired 20,000 shares of Palisade Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00.

Palisade Bio Stock Performance

PALI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,452,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,886. The company's fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. The company has a market cap of $340.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.50. Palisade Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.85.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palisade Bio, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PALI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Palisade Bio from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Oppenheimer set a $7.00 price target on shares of Palisade Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Palisade Bio from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $8.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PALI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palisade Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PALI. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Palisade Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $26,896,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $28,318,000. Artia Global Partners LP acquired a new stake in Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $4,682,000. BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new stake in Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Creek Drive Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company's stock.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palisade Bio, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on pioneering localized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. The company leverages a proprietary prodrug platform designed to activate therapeutic agents selectively within the tumor microenvironment or sites of inflammation. Its core strategy centers on stimulating the innate immune system via toll‐like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonism to drive targeted immune responses while minimizing systemic exposure and toxicity.

The company’s lead product candidate, PDS0108, is an intratumoral TLR9 agonist prodrug currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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