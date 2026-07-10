Insider Buying: Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Director Buys 20,000 Shares

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI - Get Free Report) Director Robert Jr. Baltera bought 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 436,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at $869,438.96. The trade was a 4.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Jr. Baltera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, Robert Jr. Baltera purchased 25,000 shares of Palisade Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Robert Jr. Baltera purchased 30,000 shares of Palisade Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,900.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Robert Jr. Baltera acquired 20,000 shares of Palisade Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Robert Jr. Baltera acquired 10,000 shares of Palisade Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $19,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Robert Jr. Baltera acquired 20,000 shares of Palisade Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00.

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Palisade Bio Stock Performance

PALI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,452,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,886. The company's fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. The company has a market cap of $340.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.50. Palisade Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.85.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palisade Bio, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PALI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Palisade Bio from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Oppenheimer set a $7.00 price target on shares of Palisade Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Palisade Bio from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $8.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PALI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palisade Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PALI. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Palisade Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $26,896,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $28,318,000. Artia Global Partners LP acquired a new stake in Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $4,682,000. BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new stake in Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Creek Drive Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company's stock.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Palisade Bio, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on pioneering localized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. The company leverages a proprietary prodrug platform designed to activate therapeutic agents selectively within the tumor microenvironment or sites of inflammation. Its core strategy centers on stimulating the innate immune system via toll‐like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonism to drive targeted immune responses while minimizing systemic exposure and toxicity.

The company’s lead product candidate, PDS0108, is an intratumoral TLR9 agonist prodrug currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors.

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