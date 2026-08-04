Insider Buying: Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Insider Buys £5,611.50 in Stock

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP - Get Free Report) insider Carla Stent bought 645 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 870 per share, with a total value of £5,611.50.

Carla Stent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, Carla Stent bought 2,833 shares of Telecom Plus stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 880 per share, with a total value of £24,930.40.

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Telecom Plus Stock Down 0.5%

LON:TEP traded down GBX 4 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 861. 8,248,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,730. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 889 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,151.21. Telecom Plus Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 638 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,936. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.91. The company has a market capitalization of £683.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Telecom Plus (LON:TEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported GBX 102.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telecom Plus had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 4.16%.The company had revenue of GBX 194.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telecom Plus Plc will post 118.0645161 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEP shares. Berenberg Bank cut Telecom Plus to a "buy" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,600 to GBX 1,200 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Telecom Plus to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,300 to GBX 700 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,500.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TEP

About Telecom Plus

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands. Telecom Plus Plc was incorporated in 1996 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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