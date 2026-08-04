Go Pro
→ The dollar reset no one told you about (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Insider Buying: Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) CFO Purchases $46,200.00 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Tilray Brands logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tilray CFO Carl Merton bought 10,000 shares at an average price of $4.62, investing $46,200 and increasing his direct holdings by 7.71% to 139,753 shares.
  • Tilray shares rose 0.5% to $4.67, but the company reported a quarterly loss of $0.43 per share, missing estimates by $0.42 despite revenue of $281.71 million exceeding expectations.
  • Analyst views remain mixed, with the stock carrying a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $11.00; institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the shares.
  • Interested in Tilray Brands? Here are five stocks we like better.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) CFO Carl Merton purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 139,753 shares in the company, valued at $645,658.86. The trade was a 7.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tilray Brands Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Tilray Brands stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.67. 5,325,711 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,332,216. Tilray Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.90.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $281.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $246.30 million. Tilray Brands had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Brands, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray Brands by 15.0% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,971,835 shares of the company's stock worth $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,410 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Tilray Brands by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,942,319 shares of the company's stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,060 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tilray Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,813,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray Brands in the second quarter valued at about $939,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,748,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TLRY. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Tilray Brands from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Tilray Brands to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tilray Brands from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tilray Brands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $11.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tilray Brands

About Tilray Brands

(Get Free Report)

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray's product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tilray Brands Right Now?

Before you consider Tilray Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tilray Brands wasn't on the list.

While Tilray Brands currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
He knows what's coming this year
He knows what's coming this year
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Jensen Huang sold $1.8 billion. I found 3 alternatives
Jensen Huang sold $1.8 billion. I found 3 alternatives
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
Situational Awareness LP Buys 2,998,214 Shares of IREN Limited $IREN
Situational Awareness LP Buys 2,998,214 Shares of IREN Limited $IREN
By MarketBeat | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines