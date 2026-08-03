Insider Buying: V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Insider Purchases $492,752.12 in Stock

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report) insider Bracken Darrell purchased 32,894 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $492,752.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,402,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,003,592.82. This represents a 2.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

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V.F. Stock Up 0.1%

VFC stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. V.F. Corporation has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). V.F. had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. V.F.'s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Corporation will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. V.F.'s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Evercore set a $16.00 target price on V.F. in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Research lowered V.F. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on V.F. from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VFC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 282.9% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in V.F. by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 213.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,078 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 1,635.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V.F.

VF Corporation, commonly branded as VF, is a global apparel and footwear company that develops, markets and distributes a diverse portfolio of consumer brands. Its offerings span outdoor and action sports apparel, footwear and accessories under marquee names such as The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Dickies, JanSport and Smartwool. Through a “house of brands” strategy, VF leverages the unique heritage and design expertise of each label to serve distinct lifestyle and performance segments.

Founded in 1899 in Pennsylvania as the Reading Glove and Mitten Manufacturing Company, VF evolved through a series of acquisitions and strategic expansions to become a leading player in the global apparel industry.

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