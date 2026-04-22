Insider Selling: 1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Sells $2,040,122.46 in Stock

1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS - Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 489,238 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $2,040,122.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,607,004 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,041,206.68. The trade was a 11.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 720,000 shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $3,016,800.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 543,195 shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $2,498,697.00.

Get 1-800 FLOWERS.COM alerts: Sign Up

1-800 FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

NASDAQ FLWS traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.94. 3,584,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,220. The company has a market capitalization of $252.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $8.44.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $702.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.58 million. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 13.41%. As a group, analysts predict that 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on FLWS shares. Noble Financial upgraded shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.75.

Get Our Latest Report on 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at $9,840,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,209,640 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 933,063 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC grew its holdings in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 2,516,466 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 906,911 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter worth about $1,775,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,021,000 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 427,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

About 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, founded in 1976 by Jim McCann and headquartered in Jericho, New York, is a leading floral and gift retailer in North America. Operating primarily through its online platform and call center, the company offers a wide selection of fresh-cut flowers, gourmet foods, gift baskets, plants and home décor items. With a network of affiliated florists and its own floral production farms, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM facilitates same-day delivery services across the United States, reaching more than 90% of U.S.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and 1-800 FLOWERS.COM wasn't on the list.

While 1-800 FLOWERS.COM currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here