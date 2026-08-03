Insider Selling: ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells $19,794.40 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $19,794.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 715,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,603,807.80. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 31st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 84 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $1,831.20.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,212 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $48,221.60.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 206 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $4,488.74.

On Monday, July 27th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,389 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $30,252.42.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,076 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $46,710.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,981 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $145,756.97.

On Friday, June 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 849 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $21,624.03.

On Thursday, June 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 215 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $5,476.05.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,527 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $34,449.12.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 422 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $9,516.10.

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ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Down 9.9%

Shares of ACR stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.78. The company's stock had a trading volume of 66,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.48 million, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.08. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $24.61. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 164.62, a quick ratio of 164.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.92). ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Point Credit Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $25,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 383,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,996 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 76,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 80,129 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACR shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut ACRES Commercial Realty from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACR

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

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