Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells $31,176.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) insider Susan Bobulsky sold 1,299 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $31,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 399,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,599,736. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Susan Bobulsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Susan Bobulsky sold 487 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $10,714.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Susan Bobulsky sold 5,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Susan Bobulsky sold 11,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $198,000.00.

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Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

ADPT stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.11. 2,591,170 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,132. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.37 and a beta of 2.08.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 20.73%.The firm's revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADPT shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 45.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,272 shares of the company's stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 97,444 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,830 shares of the company's stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 728.8% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 379,120 shares of the company's stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 333,379 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

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