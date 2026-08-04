Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells 20,000 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) Director Howard Slayen sold 20,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $2,166,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 146,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,851,546.10. The trade was a 12.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts: Sign Up

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ AEHR traded up $18.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.89. 3,493,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,375,697. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -457.86 and a beta of 3.10. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.95. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $126.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Aehr Test Systems from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Freedom Capital raised Aehr Test Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered Aehr Test Systems from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aehr Test Systems has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AEHR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company's product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Aehr Test Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aehr Test Systems wasn't on the list.

While Aehr Test Systems currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here