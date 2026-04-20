Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) Director Rhea Posedel sold 7,500 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $660,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 396,979 shares in the company, valued at $34,969,880.11. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR traded up $6.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,947,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,040. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $92.20. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.24 and a beta of 2.28.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 25.23%.The firm had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEHR shares. William Blair raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Aehr Test Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,920,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 830,664 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 469,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 366,570 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 336,940 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 552,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 276,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 642,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 189,117 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company's product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

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