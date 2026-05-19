Insider Selling: Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) insider Stephanie Richard sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $210,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 93,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,083.78. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,412,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ally Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,271,290 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $646,347,000 after buying an additional 2,332,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,018,580 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $353,776,000 after buying an additional 309,638 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,783,947 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $266,134,000 after buying an additional 712,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381,838 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $243,795,000 after buying an additional 241,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,867,023 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $175,137,000 after buying an additional 20,198 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALLY

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

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