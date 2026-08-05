Insider Selling: Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Insider Sells 2,692 Shares

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS - Get Free Report) insider Roy Hardiman sold 2,692 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $70,988.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 207,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,262.02. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Alumis Price Performance

Alumis stock remained flat at $27.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. 629,130 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,268. Alumis Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $31.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of -0.69.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.01). Alumis had a negative net margin of 2,825.70% and a negative return on equity of 88.79%. The business had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alumis Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alumis

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALMS. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Alumis in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. Elmind Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alumis during the 1st quarter worth $2,864,000. Stempoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alumis during the 1st quarter valued at $5,057,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Alumis in the 1st quarter valued at $46,790,000. Finally, Spruce Street Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alumis in the 1st quarter valued at $8,648,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Alumis in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Alumis from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alumis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alumis from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alumis in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alumis presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALMS

About Alumis

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words "allumer"-French for illuminate-and "immunis"-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

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