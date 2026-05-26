Insider Selling: Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP Sells 9,270 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

David Zapolsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, David Zapolsky sold 6,180 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.43, for a total value of $1,627,997.40.

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Amazon.com Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.29. The stock had a trading volume of 37,952,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,463,938. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.66.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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