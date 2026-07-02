Insider Selling: Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.84, for a total value of $888,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 155,924 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,288.16. This represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Chi-Hong Ju also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,017 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total value of $136,893.79.

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Ambarella Stock Down 11.3%

NASDAQ AMBA traded down $9.98 on Thursday, hitting $78.36. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,293,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,284. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 2.11. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.30 and a 1-year high of $96.69. The company's 50-day moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average is $66.44.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $100.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.12 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Ambarella

Here are the key news stories impacting Ambarella this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt named Ambarella a top pick for the second half of 2026, calling it a leading “physical AI” play and highlighting its edge AI chip leadership. Article Title

Rosenblatt named Ambarella a top pick for the second half of 2026, calling it a leading “physical AI” play and highlighting its edge AI chip leadership. Positive Sentiment: Ambarella reported fiscal Q1 2027 revenue of $100.4 million, up 16.9% year over year, and returned to non-GAAP profitability with $5.0 million in net profit, supported by record automotive sales. Article Title

Ambarella reported fiscal Q1 2027 revenue of $100.4 million, up 16.9% year over year, and returned to non-GAAP profitability with $5.0 million in net profit, supported by record automotive sales. Positive Sentiment: Management guided for higher revenue next quarter, reinforcing the view that demand for its automotive and edge AI products is improving. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities set a $101.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Consumer Edge reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ambarella

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 26.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Essential Partners LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,758 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $24,798,000 after buying an additional 34,843 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, specializing in video compression, image processing and computer vision technologies. The company designs low-power, high-definition system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that enable the capture, processing and streaming of video in a variety of embedded applications. Ambarella's platforms combine advanced video encoding, multi-core central processing units and hardware accelerators to deliver high-resolution imaging with low power consumption.

Ambarella's product portfolio caters to multiple markets, including security and surveillance, automotive vision, wearable cameras, drones and robotics.

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