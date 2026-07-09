Insider Selling: American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Director Sells 2,892 Shares of Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO - Get Free Report) Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 2,892 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $48,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 2.0%

AEO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,871,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,064. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.31. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.55.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 5.01%.The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. American Eagle Outfitters's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 50.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,500 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 151.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Wall Street Zen raised American Eagle Outfitters from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AEO

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc NYSE: AEO is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company's flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

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