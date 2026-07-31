Insider Selling: Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,250,260.20 in Stock

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (NASDAQ:AVR - Get Free Report) major shareholder L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold 155,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $1,250,260.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,191,947 shares in the company, valued at $57,823,253.88. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

L1 Capital Pty Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 30th, L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold 558,633 shares of Anteris Technologies Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $4,580,790.60.

On Monday, July 27th, L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold 232,817 shares of Anteris Technologies Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $1,906,771.23.

On Tuesday, July 28th, L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold 208,731 shares of Anteris Technologies Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $1,688,633.79.

On Friday, July 24th, L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold 23,000 shares of Anteris Technologies Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $186,990.00.

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Anteris Technologies Global Stock Performance

AVR stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. Anteris Technologies Global Corp. has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $11.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $802.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Anteris Technologies Global had a negative return on equity of 124.76% and a negative net margin of 5,148.78%.The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anteris Technologies Global Corp. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Anteris Technologies Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anteris Technologies Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anteris Technologies Global currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Anteris Technologies Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Anteris Technologies Global by 76.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anteris Technologies Global in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Anteris Technologies Global by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,469 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Anteris Technologies Global by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anteris Technologies Global during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Anteris Technologies Global Company Profile

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

Further Reading

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