Insider Selling: Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR) Major Shareholder Sells $396,994.65 in Stock

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (NASDAQ:AVR - Get Free Report) major shareholder L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold 48,711 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $396,994.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,584,603 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,664,514.45. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

L1 Capital Pty Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold 475,693 shares of Anteris Technologies Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $3,853,113.30.

On Wednesday, July 29th, L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold 155,505 shares of Anteris Technologies Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $1,250,260.20.

On Thursday, July 30th, L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold 558,633 shares of Anteris Technologies Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $4,580,790.60.

On Monday, July 27th, L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold 232,817 shares of Anteris Technologies Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $1,906,771.23.

On Tuesday, July 28th, L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold 208,731 shares of Anteris Technologies Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $1,688,633.79.

On Friday, July 24th, L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold 23,000 shares of Anteris Technologies Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $186,990.00.

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Anteris Technologies Global Price Performance

Shares of AVR opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.65. Anteris Technologies Global Corp. has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $11.06. The company's fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19.

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Anteris Technologies Global had a negative return on equity of 124.76% and a negative net margin of 5,148.78%.The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Anteris Technologies Global Corp. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Anteris Technologies Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Anteris Technologies Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anteris Technologies Global currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Anteris Technologies Global

Institutional Trading of Anteris Technologies Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVR. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Anteris Technologies Global by 143.2% during the third quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 6,838,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,772,000 after buying an additional 4,026,136 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anteris Technologies Global by 205.9% during the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,132 shares of the company's stock worth $21,030,000 after buying an additional 2,550,355 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anteris Technologies Global by 104.4% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,425,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Anteris Technologies Global by 9,958.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,068,328 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,707 shares during the period. Finally, Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anteris Technologies Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,663,000.

About Anteris Technologies Global

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

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