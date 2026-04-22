Insider Selling: Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells 306,139 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 306,139 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.31, for a total value of $51,220,116.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,287,287 shares in the company, valued at $884,615,987.97. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Jayshree Ullal sold 350,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.32, for a total value of $55,762,000.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Jayshree Ullal sold 112,812 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $16,934,209.32.

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Arista Networks Stock Up 2.9%

NYSE:ANET traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.89. 8,694,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,512,879. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $178.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $177.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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