Insider Selling: Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) CFO Sells $209,704.71 in Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO - Get Free Report) CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $209,704.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 469,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,045,799.07. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kurtis Joseph Binder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 27,297 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $423,649.44.

On Monday, July 6th, Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 16,507 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $211,784.81.

On Friday, May 8th, Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 65,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $1,020,500.00.

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Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock remained flat at $15.93 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,075,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $19.94.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $139.72 million. Arlo Technologies had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Arlo Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Arlo Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.17-0.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARLO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings cut Arlo Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair began coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARLO

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,915,935 shares of the company's stock worth $79,747,000 after purchasing an additional 489,668 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,615 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 27.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,060 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 55,689 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,615,569 shares of the company's stock worth $22,990,000 after purchasing an additional 687,129 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 53,529 shares of the company's stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company's stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc NYSE: ARLO is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

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