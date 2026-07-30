Insider Selling: AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Insider Sells 5,176 Shares of Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT - Get Free Report) insider Brian Michael Brown sold 5,176 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $67,598.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 809,664 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,211.84. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Brian Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 28th, Brian Michael Brown sold 4,824 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $63,097.92.

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AvePoint Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of AVPT stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $12.82. 2,073,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,448. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business's 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. AvePoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $19.95.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). AvePoint had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVPT. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of AvePoint in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of AvePoint from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVPT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in AvePoint by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in AvePoint by 26.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 26.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 25.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,892 shares of the company's stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 185.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,253,662 shares of the company's stock worth $11,922,000 after buying an additional 815,074 shares during the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc NASDAQ: AVPT is a leading software provider specializing in data management, governance, and compliance solutions for Microsoft 365 and related cloud platforms. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, the company offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based and on-premises tools designed to help organizations migrate, manage, and protect their collaboration data. AvePoint's flagship Cloud Platform delivers backup, governance, reporting, and migration services for SharePoint, Teams, Exchange, OneDrive, and Salesforce environments.

With a customer base spanning thousands of organizations across more than 100 countries, AvePoint serves enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions seeking to ensure data security, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience.

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