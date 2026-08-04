Insider Selling: Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) VP Sells $104,203.09 in Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN - Get Free Report) VP Jason Estes sold 2,077 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $104,203.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 103,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,209,652.80. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

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Bank7 Price Performance

BSVN stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.01. 47,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,595. The firm's 50-day moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average is $44.46. Bank7 Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.29 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $485.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $22.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BSVN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bank7 from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bank7 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bank7 from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bank7 from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank7 has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $58.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSVN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the first quarter valued at about $475,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Bank7 by 91.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,174 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 19,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank7 by 60.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank7 by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Bank7 by 7.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,831 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company's stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corporation, through its subsidiary Bank7, National Association, is a regional banking organization that offers a full range of deposit and lending products to both consumer and commercial clients. Its deposit offerings include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, while its lending portfolio encompasses residential and commercial real estate loans, small business loans and consumer credit products.

Complementing its core banking services, Bank7 provides digital banking solutions such as online and mobile platforms for account management, bill payment and remote check deposit.

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