Insider Selling: BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) CEO Sells $15,086,671.00 in Stock

BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC - Get Free Report) CEO John Oyler sold 48,316 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.25, for a total value of $15,086,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,866,455. The trade was a 84.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, John Oyler sold 61,397 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $19,503,984.99.

On Friday, July 10th, John Oyler sold 11,698 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.34, for a total value of $3,489,981.32.

On Monday, July 13th, John Oyler sold 48,520 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.35, for a total value of $14,767,062.00.

On Tuesday, July 14th, John Oyler sold 145,861 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.95, for a total value of $44,626,172.95.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, John Oyler sold 3,410 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $933,589.80.

On Tuesday, June 16th, John Oyler sold 3,693 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.55, for a total transaction of $980,676.15.

On Thursday, June 11th, John Oyler sold 1,949 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total transaction of $501,360.76.

On Monday, June 8th, John Oyler sold 4,940 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.56, for a total transaction of $1,336,566.40.

BeOne Medicines Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ ONC traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $328.02. 92,531 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,183. BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $385.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. BeOne Medicines had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on BeOne Medicines from $436.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nomura raised BeOne Medicines to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BeOne Medicines from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BeOne Medicines from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $394.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BeOne Medicines

Institutional Trading of BeOne Medicines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of BeOne Medicines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,113,866 shares of the company's stock worth $1,553,909,000 after purchasing an additional 67,808 shares during the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. increased its holdings in BeOne Medicines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 500,000 shares of the company's stock worth $151,905,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BeOne Medicines by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,661 shares of the company's stock worth $132,966,000 after buying an additional 84,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BeOne Medicines by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,273 shares of the company's stock worth $120,354,000 after buying an additional 26,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in BeOne Medicines by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 259,731 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,132,000 after acquiring an additional 62,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company's stock.

BeOne Medicines Company Profile

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

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