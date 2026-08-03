Insider Selling: BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) SVP Sells 1,044 Shares

BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC - Get Free Report) SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 1,044 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.69, for a total transaction of $337,932.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Chan Henry Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Chan Henry Lee sold 664 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.46, for a total transaction of $200,833.44.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Chan Henry Lee sold 590 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $156,928.20.

On Thursday, June 11th, Chan Henry Lee sold 428 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $110,265.64.

On Monday, June 8th, Chan Henry Lee sold 871 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $235,535.82.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Chan Henry Lee sold 332 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.72, for a total value of $103,159.04.

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BeOne Medicines Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:ONC traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $313.77. 359,505 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,683. BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $385.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.18.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. BeOne Medicines had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeOne Medicines

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in BeOne Medicines by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading LLC purchased a new stake in BeOne Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of BeOne Medicines from $436.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BeOne Medicines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BeOne Medicines in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BeOne Medicines from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $394.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BeOne Medicines

BeOne Medicines Company Profile

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

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