Insider Selling: Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Director Sells C$1,069,040.00 in Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI - Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Kernaghan sold 56,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total transaction of C$1,069,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,840,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$130,581,327. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position.

Elizabeth Kernaghan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Elizabeth Kernaghan sold 200 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.02, for a total transaction of C$3,804.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Elizabeth Kernaghan sold 7,700 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.01, for a total transaction of C$146,377.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Elizabeth Kernaghan sold 400 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.00, for a total transaction of C$7,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Elizabeth Kernaghan sold 192,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.18, for a total transaction of C$3,682,560.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Elizabeth Kernaghan sold 255,500 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total value of C$4,867,275.00.

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Black Diamond Group Stock Up 0.1%

Black Diamond Group stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$18.98. 456,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$18.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.06. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 12-month low of C$10.41 and a 12-month high of C$20.14.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$129.98 million for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 6.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.5349233 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond is an industrial services and asset management company with two operating business units - Modular Space Solutions (MSS) and Workforce Solutions (WFS). Black Diamond operates in Canada, the United States and Australia. MSS, through its principal brands - BOXX Modular, CLM and Schiavi - owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, industrial, education, financial, and government sectors.

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