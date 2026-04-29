Insider Selling: BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) CEO Sells 33,900 Shares of Stock

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total value of $35,613,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 230,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at $242,168,583.80. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $11.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,038.75. 397,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,943. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $893.93 and a 52-week high of $1,219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,009.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,061.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.40 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 24.40%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.64 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 52.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,220.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Freedom Capital raised BlackRock from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. CICC Research raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,269.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BlackRock

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,062,677 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $15,051,846,000 after acquiring an additional 221,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,264,545 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $6,705,193,000 after acquiring an additional 33,752 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 5,190.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,490,422 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $5,876,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,197,904 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $5,563,524,000 after buying an additional 149,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,838,937 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $4,108,968,000 after buying an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting BlackRock

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Positive Sentiment: BlackRock’s tokenised money‑market fund BUIDL has been integrated into a collateral framework on crypto exchange OKX with Standard Chartered custody, making a regulated, yield‑bearing token usable as institutional trading collateral — a clear commercialization step for BlackRock’s tokenization efforts and potential driver of BUIDL flows and fee opportunities. Read More.

BlackRock’s tokenised money‑market fund BUIDL has been integrated into a collateral framework on crypto exchange OKX with Standard Chartered custody, making a regulated, yield‑bearing token usable as institutional trading collateral — a clear commercialization step for BlackRock’s tokenization efforts and potential driver of BUIDL flows and fee opportunities. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets report the OKX deal (including Yahoo/Benzinga/Cointelegraph), increasing visibility for BlackRock’s digital‑asset distribution and signalling growing Wall Street‑crypto infrastructure links that can expand product reach. Read More.

Multiple outlets report the OKX deal (including Yahoo/Benzinga/Cointelegraph), increasing visibility for BlackRock’s digital‑asset distribution and signalling growing Wall Street‑crypto infrastructure links that can expand product reach. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional adoption of BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) continues: Colombia’s largest pension manager Porvenir is routing a voluntary pension product into IBIT, illustrating ongoing retail/institutional demand for BlackRock crypto ETFs and potential persistent ETF inflows. Read More.

Large institutional adoption of BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) continues: Colombia’s largest pension manager Porvenir is routing a voluntary pension product into IBIT, illustrating ongoing retail/institutional demand for BlackRock crypto ETFs and potential persistent ETF inflows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Technology and data advantages: industry pieces on AI and “clean data” underline that scaleable, data‑driven tools (e.g., Aladdin‑style capabilities) remain a differentiator for large asset managers like BlackRock — a long‑term structural positive for product innovation and distribution. Read More.

Technology and data advantages: industry pieces on AI and “clean data” underline that scaleable, data‑driven tools (e.g., Aladdin‑style capabilities) remain a differentiator for large asset managers like BlackRock — a long‑term structural positive for product innovation and distribution. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and peer‑comparison coverage (Blackstone, Invesco, etc.) highlights both growth opportunities in private markets and competitive/valuation risks; useful context but not an immediate stock catalyst. Read More.

Analyst and peer‑comparison coverage (Blackstone, Invesco, etc.) highlights both growth opportunities in private markets and competitive/valuation risks; useful context but not an immediate stock catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory/portfolio disclosures: BlackRock notified OMV that its stake in OMV rose above a 4% voting threshold — normal institutional position activity (disclosure driven) that provides transparency but is not a major company‑level catalyst. Read More.

Regulatory/portfolio disclosures: BlackRock notified OMV that its stake in OMV rose above a 4% voting threshold — normal institutional position activity (disclosure driven) that provides transparency but is not a major company‑level catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: President Robert Kapito disclosed a sale of 8,739 shares (~$9.2M) on Apr 27 (Form 4 filed). High‑dollar insider sales can trigger short‑term investor concern about conviction and add to intraday selling pressure. Read More.

Insider selling: President Robert Kapito disclosed a sale of 8,739 shares (~$9.2M) on Apr 27 (Form 4 filed). High‑dollar insider sales can trigger short‑term investor concern about conviction and add to intraday selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Crypto positioning note: a report that Strategy (MicroStrategy) now holds more Bitcoin than BlackRock’s iShares trust may shift perceptions about who is the largest institutional Bitcoin holder — a narrative that could modestly affect IBIT sentiment. Read More.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

Further Reading

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