Insider Selling: Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) CEO Sells 15,900 Shares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB - Get Free Report) CEO Jerry Baack sold 15,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,170,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,338,142.40. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

BWB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.81. The company's stock had a trading volume of 125,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,080. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 18.38%.The company had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bridgewater Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 78.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,385 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,851 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company's stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,419 shares of the company's stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BWB

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank, a New Jersey-chartered community bank founded in 2006. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company provides a broad array of financial services designed to meet the needs of both individual and business customers. As a locally focused institution, Bridgewater Bancshares emphasizes relationship banking, combining personalized service with the efficiency of modern banking technologies.

The company’s retail banking platform offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts and consumer loan products.

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