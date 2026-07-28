Insider Selling: Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Director Sells 1,177,276 Shares

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY - Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Rothberg sold 1,177,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $7,781,794.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 72,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,705.64. The trade was a 94.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get Butterfly Network alerts: Sign Up

Butterfly Network Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE BFLY traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.08 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 73.63% and a negative return on equity of 34.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Butterfly Network has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFLY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Butterfly Network

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 42,500 shares of the company's stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Butterfly Network by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Butterfly Network by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Butterfly Network by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,679 shares of the company's stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Butterfly Network by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 55,517 shares of the company's stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc is a medical technology company focused on democratizing access to diagnostic imaging through its proprietary ultrasound-on-chip platform. The company's flagship device, the Butterfly iQ, leverages semiconductor technology to deliver whole-body ultrasound imaging in a handheld form factor. This portable system connects to a compatible smart device, enabling point-of-care scanning across a variety of clinical settings.

Beyond its hardware offering, Butterfly Network provides a cloud-based software suite that supports image storage, analysis and remote collaboration.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Butterfly Network, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Butterfly Network wasn't on the list.

While Butterfly Network currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here