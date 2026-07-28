Insider Selling: Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Director Sells 659,913 Shares

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY - Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Rothberg sold 659,913 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $4,269,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Butterfly Network Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE BFLY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,980. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 2.05. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.08 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 34.41% and a negative net margin of 73.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BFLY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Butterfly Network

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Butterfly Network by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 42,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth $463,000. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 33.3% in the second quarter. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 71.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,165,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,827,000 after buying an additional 1,728,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc is a medical technology company focused on democratizing access to diagnostic imaging through its proprietary ultrasound-on-chip platform. The company's flagship device, the Butterfly iQ, leverages semiconductor technology to deliver whole-body ultrasound imaging in a handheld form factor. This portable system connects to a compatible smart device, enabling point-of-care scanning across a variety of clinical settings.

Beyond its hardware offering, Butterfly Network provides a cloud-based software suite that supports image storage, analysis and remote collaboration.

Further Reading

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