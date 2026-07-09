Insider Selling: CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) CEO Sells $776,100.00 in Stock

CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL - Get Free Report) CEO Xingjuan Chao sold 39,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $776,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 802,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,966,108.30. This trade represents a 4.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Xingjuan Chao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Xingjuan Chao sold 39,000 shares of CeriBell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $714,870.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, Xingjuan Chao sold 6,030 shares of CeriBell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,540.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Xingjuan Chao sold 39,000 shares of CeriBell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $783,900.00.

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CeriBell Stock Performance

CBLL traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 34,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,286. The stock has a market cap of $737.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.44. CeriBell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company's fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.09 million. CeriBell had a negative return on equity of 38.19% and a negative net margin of 63.51%. As a group, analysts predict that CeriBell, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on CeriBell from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CeriBell from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on CeriBell

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CeriBell

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CeriBell by 6,424.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 374,179 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CeriBell by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,806 shares of the company's stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 17,177 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CeriBell by 148.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in CeriBell by 70.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in CeriBell in the second quarter valued at about $197,000.

CeriBell Company Profile

CeriBell Corp NASDAQ: CBLL is a healthcare technology company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of automated newborn hearing screening devices. The company offers a suite of medical diagnostic tools based on otoacoustic emissions (OAE) and auditory brainstem response (ABR) technologies, enabling early detection of auditory impairments in infants. CeriBell's solutions are used in hospitals, birthing centers and audiology clinics to support universal newborn hearing screening programs aimed at improving language development outcomes through prompt intervention.

The company's product portfolio includes handheld and desktop screening units, proprietary software for data management, and accessories designed to streamline testing workflows.

Further Reading

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