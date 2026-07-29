Insider Selling: Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Insider Sells $3,426,817.47 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) insider Nigel Murtagh sold 32,947 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total transaction of $3,426,817.47. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,667.72. This trade represents a 36.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,149,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,396,741. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Trending Headlines about Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large share repurchase planned: Schwab reportedly intends to buy back $20 billion of stock. The program could reduce shares outstanding, support future earnings per share and signal confidence in the company’s cash generation and valuation. Charles Schwab to buy back $20 billion of stock

Schwab reportedly intends to buy back $20 billion of stock. The program could reduce shares outstanding, support future earnings per share and signal confidence in the company’s cash generation and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised earnings estimates: Erste Group increased its FY2026 EPS forecast to $6.50 from $6.34 and its FY2027 forecast to $7.85 from $7.64. The revisions reinforce the earnings outlook following Schwab’s latest quarterly beat, when revenue rose 20.9% year over year and EPS exceeded consensus. Charles Schwab analyst earnings estimates

Erste Group increased its FY2026 EPS forecast to $6.50 from $6.34 and its FY2027 forecast to $7.85 from $7.64. The revisions reinforce the earnings outlook following Schwab’s latest quarterly beat, when revenue rose 20.9% year over year and EPS exceeded consensus. Positive Sentiment: Investment in market infrastructure: Schwab led a Series B funding round for Provable Markets, which is developing securities-finance technology covering pre-trade, execution and post-trade processes. The investment could provide strategic exposure to modernized trading infrastructure, although its direct financial impact is unclear. Provable Markets Series B funding

Schwab led a Series B funding round for Provable Markets, which is developing securities-finance technology covering pre-trade, execution and post-trade processes. The investment could provide strategic exposure to modernized trading infrastructure, although its direct financial impact is unclear. Positive Sentiment: Solid fundamentals and shareholder returns: Recent quarterly results beat expectations, while Schwab also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share. Analysts maintain a broadly favorable “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $119.94. Charles Schwab earnings, dividend and analyst ratings

Recent quarterly results beat expectations, while Schwab also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share. Analysts maintain a broadly favorable “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $119.94. Neutral Sentiment: Robo-adviser exit: Schwab is reportedly ditching its robo-adviser platform. The move may reduce costs and allow greater focus on core brokerage and wealth-management operations, but it could also mean giving up a channel for attracting younger and digitally oriented investors. Why Charles Schwab is ditching its robo-adviser platform

Schwab is reportedly ditching its robo-adviser platform. The move may reduce costs and allow greater focus on core brokerage and wealth-management operations, but it could also mean giving up a channel for attracting younger and digitally oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: CNBC identified Schwab as one of the financial firms connected to investment accounts disclosed by President Donald Trump. The association raises Schwab’s visibility but does not indicate a material change to its operating outlook. Financial firms connected to Trump investment accounts

CNBC identified Schwab as one of the financial firms connected to investment accounts disclosed by President Donald Trump. The association raises Schwab’s visibility but does not indicate a material change to its operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling adds a modest caution signal: Several executives sold shares, including General Counsel Peter Morgan III and executives Jonathan Beatty and Nigel Murtagh. The transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, limiting their value as evidence of bearish convictions, but they may still weigh on sentiment.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,521 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Charles Schwab from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.94.

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Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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