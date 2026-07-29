Insider Selling: Chubb (NYSE:CB) EVP Sells 8,502 Shares of Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) EVP Joseph Wayland sold 8,502 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $3,099,319.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,860.46. This trade represents a 20.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.05. 1,846,463 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,528. The firm's 50-day moving average is $336.80 and its 200 day moving average is $327.92. The company has a market capitalization of $140.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $264.10 and a 1 year high of $365.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.77 by $0.49. Chubb had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $11.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.14 EPS. Chubb's revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 27.26 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 86.4% during the first quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Chubb from $318.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $354.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $358.00 to $356.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $360.09.

View Our Latest Report on CB

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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