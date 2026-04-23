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Insider Selling: Citigroup (NYSE:C) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Citigroup logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider sale: Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares on April 15 at an average price of $131.41 for $3,285,250, reducing his holdings to 182,022 shares (a 12.08% decrease).
  • Q1 beat: Citigroup reported EPS of $3.06 versus $2.63 expected and revenue of $24.63B versus $22.96B, with revenue up 14.1% year‑over‑year.
  • Dividend and outlook: Citi announced a $0.60 quarterly dividend (ex‑dividend May 4; ~1.9% yield) and analysts are mostly bullish with a consensus target of $135.94, though some caution about valuation and near‑term pullback risk after a large one‑year gain.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,022 shares in the company, valued at $23,919,511.02. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $129.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $115.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.78 and a fifty-two week high of $135.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Citigroup's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

Trending Headlines about Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 87.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 92.2% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Evercore set a $139.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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