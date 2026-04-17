Insider Selling: Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Major Shareholder Sells 25,040 Shares of Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN - Get Free Report) major shareholder Chidozie Ugwumba sold 25,040 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $161,007.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 362,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,347.47. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chidozie Ugwumba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 7,748 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $49,587.20.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 6,374 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $41,303.52.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 24,925 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $119,889.25.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 4,278 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $21,261.66.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 5,559 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $22,791.90.

On Monday, February 2nd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 3,800 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $15,352.00.

On Friday, January 30th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 5,686 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $23,483.18.

On Thursday, January 29th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 15,284 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $66,026.88.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 8,717 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $42,800.47.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 4,139 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $21,026.12.

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Clene Stock Performance

CLNN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.31. 68,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.62. Clene Inc. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $13.50. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clene Inc. will post -5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clene

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SymBiosis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clene in the 4th quarter worth $4,523,000. Scoggin Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Clene by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 107,250 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Clene by 668.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 114,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 99,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clene by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,079 shares of the company's stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company's stock.

Clene Company Profile

Clene NASDAQ: CLNN, also known as Clene Nanomedicine, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary nanoparticle therapies aimed at treating neurodegenerative and demyelinating disorders. The company's flagship product, CNM-Au8, is a suspension of catalytic gold nanocrystals designed to enhance cellular energy metabolism, promote remyelination, and reduce oxidative stress. Clene's platform leverages the unique physicochemical properties of its nanoparticles to support neuronal health, with a focus on diseases that currently lack effective disease-modifying treatments.

Clene's lead candidate, CNM-Au8, is undergoing multiple clinical trials targeting conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis (MS).

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