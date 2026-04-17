Free Trial
→ A National Nightmare Is Coming – Are You Ready? (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Insider Selling: Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Major Shareholder Sells 25,040 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Clene logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Major shareholder Chidozie Ugwumba sold 25,040 shares on April 17 at an average price of $6.43 (≈$161,007), part of multiple recent disposals that reduced his stake by 6.46% to 362,729 shares.
  • Market and fundamentals: CLNN traded near $6.31 with a market cap of about $74.3M and reported a quarterly EPS of -$0.88 (missing estimates), yet analysts maintain a consensus "Moderate Buy" with an average target of $33, highlighting a contrast between insider selling and analyst optimism.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Clene.

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN - Get Free Report) major shareholder Chidozie Ugwumba sold 25,040 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $161,007.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 362,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,347.47. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chidozie Ugwumba also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 16th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 7,748 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $49,587.20.
  • On Wednesday, April 15th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 6,374 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $41,303.52.
  • On Thursday, April 2nd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 24,925 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $119,889.25.
  • On Wednesday, April 1st, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 4,278 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $21,261.66.
  • On Tuesday, February 3rd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 5,559 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $22,791.90.
  • On Monday, February 2nd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 3,800 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $15,352.00.
  • On Friday, January 30th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 5,686 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $23,483.18.
  • On Thursday, January 29th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 15,284 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $66,026.88.
  • On Wednesday, January 28th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 8,717 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $42,800.47.
  • On Tuesday, January 27th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 4,139 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $21,026.12.

Clene Stock Performance

CLNN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.31. 68,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.62. Clene Inc. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $13.50. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clene Inc. will post -5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clene

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SymBiosis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clene in the 4th quarter worth $4,523,000. Scoggin Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Clene by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 107,250 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Clene by 668.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 114,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 99,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clene by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,079 shares of the company's stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company's stock.

Clene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clene NASDAQ: CLNN, also known as Clene Nanomedicine, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary nanoparticle therapies aimed at treating neurodegenerative and demyelinating disorders. The company's flagship product, CNM-Au8, is a suspension of catalytic gold nanocrystals designed to enhance cellular energy metabolism, promote remyelination, and reduce oxidative stress. Clene's platform leverages the unique physicochemical properties of its nanoparticles to support neuronal health, with a focus on diseases that currently lack effective disease-modifying treatments.

Clene's lead candidate, CNM-Au8, is undergoing multiple clinical trials targeting conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis (MS).

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Clene Right Now?

Before you consider Clene, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Clene wasn't on the list.

While Clene currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for April 2026. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Millionaire Warns 'Get Out While There's Still Time'
Millionaire Warns 'Get Out While There's Still Time'
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines